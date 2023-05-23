To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Elbit to supply surveillance radars to UK armed forces

23rd May 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Elbit will deliver 90 portable surveillance radar units for a joint user base within the UK armed forces. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

The 90 portable Ground-Based Suveillance Radar units will feature capture software to monitor operator performance.

Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to provide a series of Ground-Based Surveillance Radar (GBSR) systems to the British armed forces to support frontline threat detection for a range of end-users.

Elbit will deliver 90 GBSR systems across 2023 and 2024, with a follow-on option of an additional 40. The GBSR system is portable and uses digital signal processing to detect, track and classify targets moving on or close to the ground.

The radars have been customised by Elbit Systems UK to meet specialist requirements of a joint end-user community. This work includes an optimised stabilisation unit and open architecture software upgrades.

Related Articles

UK orders micro-UAS from Elbit

Brazilian Army moves to secure border regions with SISFRON surveillance network

UK looks to Serco to maintain and operate air defence radars

The system also incorporates capture software that allows operator performance to be analysed, supporting data-driven training for the user.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us