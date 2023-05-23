Elbit to supply surveillance radars to UK armed forces

Ukraine awaits Brazilian approval to purchase 450 Guarani armoured vehicles
Kyiv is primarily interested in the ambulance variant of the platform, with vehicles planned to be deployed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to provide a series of Ground-Based Surveillance Radar (GBSR) systems to the British armed forces to support frontline threat detection for a range of end-users.
Elbit will deliver 90 GBSR systems across 2023 and 2024, with a follow-on option of an additional 40. The GBSR system is portable and uses digital signal processing to detect, track and classify targets moving on or close to the ground.
The radars have been customised by Elbit Systems UK to meet specialist requirements of a joint end-user community. This work includes an optimised stabilisation unit and open architecture software upgrades.
UK orders micro-UAS from Elbit
Brazilian Army moves to secure border regions with SISFRON surveillance network
UK looks to Serco to maintain and operate air defence radars
The system also incorporates capture software that allows operator performance to be analysed, supporting data-driven training for the user.
Kyiv is primarily interested in the ambulance variant of the platform, with vehicles planned to be deployed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The Thai marines have accepted the first indigenously built 8x8 armoured vehicles, and the force is looking for additional vehicles.
Oshkosh has submitted its response to the US Army’s request for prototype proposals for the platform prototype design and build phase of its Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) programme.
Elbit Systems will supply 20 truck-mounted PULS artillery rocket launchers to the Royal Netherlands Army over the next five years.
BAE Systems has been awarded a further $72.5 million R&D contract to work on long-range cannon-fired guided munitions for the US Army.
Hensoldt has been contracted to supply six additional air defence radar units to Ukraine.