Elbit to supply surveillance radars to UK armed forces

Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to provide a series of Ground-Based Surveillance Radar (GBSR) systems to the British armed forces to support frontline threat detection for a range of end-users.

Elbit will deliver 90 GBSR systems across 2023 and 2024, with a follow-on option of an additional 40. The GBSR system is portable and uses digital signal processing to detect, track and classify targets moving on or close to the ground.

The radars have been customised by Elbit Systems UK to meet specialist requirements of a joint end-user community. This work includes an optimised stabilisation unit and open architecture software upgrades.

The system also incorporates capture software that allows operator performance to be analysed, supporting data-driven training for the user.