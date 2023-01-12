UK orders micro-UAS from Elbit

The UK MoD has awarded Elbit Systems UK a contract to provide Magni-X micro-UAS.

The drones will be delivered to specialist British Army units for service by mid-2023 under the award placed by Defence Equipment & Support's (DE&S) Future Capability Group as part of the army's human-machine teaming framework.

The 2kg Magni-X is billed as a man-packable system capable of autonomous flight. It can be integrated with Elbit's Legion-X system to give it swarming capabilities.

The Magni-X delivered to the British Army will carry payloads including electro-optical and infrared cameras. An Elbit spokesperson declined to comment on the contract's value and size when Shephard asked.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said the contract was another milestone in the company's delivery of UAS to the UK armed forces.

The micro-UAS can support short-range reconnaissance and combat and intelligence operations for up to 60 minutes.