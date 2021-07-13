Canada to close army BMS capability gap

NZ revamps artillery with new sensors and digital backbones
New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.
Canada is divesting itself of the Command Post of the Future (CPOF) Joint Battlespace Management Capability (JBMC) on 29 July 2021.
A spokesperson from the Canadian Army told Shephard that all associated key functionalities ‘are being migrated to other capabilities on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) C2 networks and/or will be part of planned upcoming projects in the future'.
This follows the removal of CPOF from US military service after it reached its end of life. To replace some of the capabilities the CAF are working to deliver a new battle management system (BMS) that will provide modernised digitised tactical ...
Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicles of the New Zealand Army are up for replacement, and an exercise has started to find a replacement.
Starved of funding, the Venezuelan Army is repairing and refurbishing obsolete Western-supplied vehicle fleets to maintain a meaningful capability.
An unknown number of David light armoured patrol, reconnaissance and combat vehicles will be delivered to Israel under the FMS programme.
New sustainment contract for AMPV from the US Army enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on the new-generation vehicle throughout its time in service.
Batch of general-purpose vehicles and APCs for the Finnish Defence Forces includes features installed after soldier feedback.