Canada to close army BMS capability gap

Canada is divesting itself of the Command Post of the Future (CPOF) Joint Battlespace Management Capability (JBMC) on 29 July 2021.

A spokesperson from the Canadian Army told Shephard that all associated key functionalities ‘are being migrated to other capabilities on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) C2 networks and/or will be part of planned upcoming projects in the future'.

This follows the removal of CPOF from US military service after it reached its end of life. To replace some of the capabilities the CAF are working to deliver a new battle management system (BMS) that will provide modernised digitised tactical ...