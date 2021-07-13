To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Canada to close army BMS capability gap

13th July 2021 - 12:16 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The US Army has also retired its CPOF system, replacing it with the Command Post Computing Environment. (Photo: US Army)

As the Canadian Army retires its older Command and Control and Battle Management System applications it faces a race against time to introduce new and interim software and hardware to avoid obsolescence.

Canada is divesting itself of the Command Post of the Future (CPOF) Joint Battlespace Management Capability (JBMC) on 29 July 2021.

A spokesperson from the Canadian Army told Shephard that all associated key functionalities ‘are being migrated to other capabilities on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) C2 networks and/or will be part of planned upcoming projects in the future'.

This follows the removal of CPOF from US military service after it reached its end of life. To replace some of the capabilities the CAF are working to deliver a new battle management system (BMS) that will provide modernised digitised tactical ...

