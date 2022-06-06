To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit and Rheinmetall seek role in Joint Fire Modernization programme

6th June 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Elbit Systems leads the ongoing Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme for the British Army. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems aims to work with Rheinmetall Canada to develop a flexible, robust, and responsive digital joint fire solution for the Canadian Army.

Elbit Systems announced on 2 June that it has signed an MoU with Rheinmetall Canada to propose a solution for the Canadian Joint Fire Modernization (JFM) project.

The two companies expect to pool their experience in Canadian Army and British Army programmes: Rheinmetall Canada has been involved in the Canadian Integrated Soldier System project, while Elbit Systems UK leads the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme for the British Army under a five-year contract awarded in January 2021.

As envisaged by the Canadian Army, JFM would enable a near real-time sharing of tactical, operational and strategic fires and effects information through a digital network.

JFM would allow instantaneous sharing of a common operating picture including targets, friendly locations and C2 information, Elbit noted.

