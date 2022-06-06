Elbit and Rheinmetall seek role in Joint Fire Modernization programme
Elbit Systems announced on 2 June that it has signed an MoU with Rheinmetall Canada to propose a solution for the Canadian Joint Fire Modernization (JFM) project.
The two companies expect to pool their experience in Canadian Army and British Army programmes: Rheinmetall Canada has been involved in the Canadian Integrated Soldier System project, while Elbit Systems UK leads the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme for the British Army under a five-year contract awarded in January 2021.
As envisaged by the Canadian Army, JFM would enable a near real-time sharing of tactical, operational and strategic fires and effects information through a digital network.
JFM would allow instantaneous sharing of a common operating picture including targets, friendly locations and C2 information, Elbit noted.
