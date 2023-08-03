Elbit America to deliver gunner hand stations for Bradley fighting vehicles

The order has been placed through the US Defense Logistics Agency for a variety of US Army Bradley IFV types with production to be conducted in Fort Worth, Texas and deliveries beginning in July 2024.

Elbit America currently provides gunner hand stations, commander hand stations, ruggedised tactical displays, the turret processor unit and the single card turret processor unit for the Bradley family of vehicles.

Gunner hand stations are used by soldiers to position the turret and initiate signals to the fire control systems within multiple Bradley variants.

The 2020 deal was to provide the army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley IFV, under a five-year contract worth up to $79 million.

The company said in a statement at the time: ‘An initial purchase order of $26 million under the ID/IQ [indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity] contract, followed by a second purchase order of $12 million, have been issued to be executed over a three-year period.’