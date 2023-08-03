Elbit America to deliver gunner hand stations for Bradley fighting vehicles
The order has been placed through the US Defense Logistics Agency for a variety of US Army Bradley IFV types with production to be conducted in Fort Worth, Texas and deliveries beginning in July 2024.
Elbit America currently provides gunner hand stations, commander hand stations, ruggedised tactical displays, the turret processor unit and the single card turret processor unit for the Bradley family of vehicles.
Gunner hand stations are used by soldiers to position the turret and initiate signals to the fire control systems within multiple Bradley variants.
The 2020 deal was to provide the army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley IFV, under a five-year contract worth up to $79 million.
The company said in a statement at the time: ‘An initial purchase order of $26 million under the ID/IQ [indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity] contract, followed by a second purchase order of $12 million, have been issued to be executed over a three-year period.’
More from Land Warfare
-
Upgraded MLRS set for Finland after US State Department approves $395 million deal
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of a M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) upgrade to Finland, enhancing the country's capability and strengthening NATO alliance. The estimated cost is $395 million.
-
Meteksan targets drones with new radar and counter-UAS systems
Meteksan showcased the Retinar AESA radar at IDEF 2023, offering enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for UAVs and tactical targets. The radar has applications in mobile counter-UAS systems.
-
Lockheed Martin unveils plans to develop new class of 500kW laser weapon
Lockheed Martin will scale its technology to a 500kW-class laser under a new contract, aiming to optimize efficiency and size while increasing power for high-powered directed energy weapon systems.
-
Supacat and NP Aerospace deliver lightweight recovery vehicles to British Army
Supacat and NP Aerospace have this week delivered lightweight recovery vehicles to the British Army as part of the PMETS contract, addressing the off-road recovery needs of high mobility transport vehicles.