Egypt eyes Hanwha K9 Thunder howitzers

Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium
The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.
The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the sale of Hanwha Defense K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers to Egypt.
According to Yonhap, authorities from the two states have been discussing the procurement of this platform at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.
The negotiation also includes the purchase of K10 ammunition resupply vehicles in a package deal with technology transfer for local production of the artillery system.
If the deal is struck, it would mark the first export of the K9 howitzer to the Middle East and Africa region.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, this platform is currently in service with Estonia, Finland, India, Norway and South Korea.
Early this year, Estonia and Finland announced their intention to acquire additional K9 Thunder vehicles.
Also, in September 2020, Australia down-selected the K9 Thunder under the army's Project Land 8116 Phase 1.
WZL1 will supply mobile comms nodes for the Wisla missile defence system and PGZ-Narew is providing integration services for the Narew SHORAD network.
Alcon's upgrade kit is a ready-made solution to mitigate the added weight of vehicle armour on the Land Cruiser platform.
The German Armed Forces have been running trials with one prototype of the 1A3 version featuring a full conversion kit and one Marder 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.
While Russian military chiefs hail the imminent adoption into service of the first BMPT Terminator, serious questions still surround the combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness of the heavy tank support vehicle.
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.