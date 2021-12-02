Egypt eyes Hanwha K9 Thunder howitzers

K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the sale of Hanwha Defense K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers to Egypt.

According to Yonhap, authorities from the two states have been discussing the procurement of this platform at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.

The negotiation also includes the purchase of K10 ammunition resupply vehicles in a package deal with technology transfer for local production of the artillery system.

If the deal is struck, it would mark the first export of the K9 howitzer to the Middle East and Africa region.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, this platform is currently in service with Estonia, Finland, India, Norway and South Korea.

Early this year, Estonia and Finland announced their intention to acquire additional K9 Thunder vehicles.

Also, in September 2020, Australia down-selected the K9 Thunder under the army's Project Land 8116 Phase 1.