French Army trains with first Jaguars

Deliveries of serial production Jaguar EBRC armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicles for the French Army are in progress, although Shephard understands that the schedule could be accelerated if the military situation in Europe deteriorates.

The 1er RCA armoured regiment of the French Army received the first pair of Jaguars out of an initial 20-vehicle batch in late December 2021 at the Canjuers military base, 150km east of Marseilles.

The other 18 followed in January 2022. The 20 vehicles were ordered by French defence procurement agency DGA in April 2017 but their delivery was delayed by the effects of the COVID-19