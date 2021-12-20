Final Griffon of the year reaches French Army

Future of Ajax remains cloudy
While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.
The GME EBMR team industry team of Nexter, Arquus and Thales has hit its 2021 target for the Griffon VBMR by delivering the 119th 6x6 multirole armoured vehicle to the French Army on 6 December.
Arquus stated on 17 December that 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date, with more to follow in 2022 ‘at the same pace’.
‘In addition, all variants of the troop transport version are now qualified,’ it added.
These variants include the EPC command post, FELIN, sniper, 81mm mortar, refuelling, light intervention, engineering and medium-range missile.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, 692 Griffon VBMRs have been ordered by France and 382 more by Belgium.
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.
Elements of the Future Individual Lethality System could be ready for the British Army by 2026.
Allison Transmissions will provide equipment for Hizir 4x4 and Eitan 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles, to be supplied to Kenya and Israel respectively.
Delivery of the first batch of Wirus-4 light strike vehicles to the Polish Army had been delayed by COVID-19.
A new antiaircraft gun system based on an 8x8 chassis has been issued to South Korean troops.