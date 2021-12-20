To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Final Griffon of the year reaches French Army

20th December 2021 - 14:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Griffon VBMR 6x6 multirole armoured vehicle. (Photo: Arquus)

A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.

The GME EBMR team industry team of Nexter, Arquus and Thales has hit its 2021 target for the Griffon VBMR by delivering the 119th 6x6 multirole armoured vehicle to the French Army on 6 December.

Arquus stated on 17 December that 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date, with more to follow in 2022 ‘at the same pace’.

‘In addition, all variants of the troop transport version are now qualified,’ it added.

These variants include the EPC command post, FELIN, sniper, 81mm mortar, refuelling, light intervention, engineering and medium-range missile.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, 692 Griffon VBMRs have been ordered by France and 382 more by Belgium.

