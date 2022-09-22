DVD 2022: RBSL fires UK designed and developed 120mm mortar Boxer module
Announced during DVD 2022 on 21 September, RBSL’s 120mm mortar module showcased the ability to integrate and fire a mortar from the Boxer vehicle successfully.
A firing demonstration on Salisbury Plain saw a RBSL crew operate the system in what was the first time a mortar had been fired from a Boxer vehicle.
The Mortar Mission Module has a fully automated aiming capability and a Mortar Weapon System (MWS) developed by Rheinmetall Norway.
During the trial, multiple 120mm mortar rounds were fired to demonstrate the Boxer’s ability to accommodate a refreshed capability for smaller calibre systems such as the 81mm
