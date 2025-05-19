Dutch order for up to 1,570 trucks highlights surging demand
The Dutch Ministry of Defence’s Materiel and IT Command (Commando Materieel en IT - COMMIT) has placed an order with Italy’s Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) for 785 military logistics trucks. The contract includes integrated logistic support for a minimum period of 15 years and an option for another 785 trucks.
Under the terms of the supply contract, IDV will deliver 8×8 and 6×4 military trucks in three versions: semitrailer tractor, recovery, and hook-lift, either with protected or unprotected cabs. Delivery will occur between 2027 and 2029.
The value the contract was not disclosed but in December last year IDV signed
More from Land Warfare
Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket
Tiberius Aerospace has deep roots in the entrepreneurial high-technology Silicon Valley in the US with its owners having established or been involved with major technology companies such as Nest, Veritone, Apple and Google. The owners shifted from this world to that of defence at the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Germany and UK to work on Deep Precision Strike weapon
The weapon will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades
The procurement announcements emphasise the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s response to NATO’s call for heavier combat capabilities for land operations.
GDELS unveils Nemesis 155mm SPG at FEINDEF
GDELS has unveiled the Nemesis self-propelled artillery system, combining the ASCOD chassis with KNDS’s Artillery Gun Module to enhance European artillery capabilities.