Dutch order for up to 1,570 trucks highlights surging demand

The Dutch Ministry of Defence’s Materiel and IT Command (Commando Materieel en IT - COMMIT) has placed an order with Italy’s Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) for 785 military logistics trucks. The contract includes integrated logistic support for a minimum period of 15 years and an option for another 785 trucks.

Under the terms of the supply contract, IDV will deliver 8×8 and 6×4 military trucks in three versions: semitrailer tractor, recovery, and hook-lift, either with protected or unprotected cabs. Delivery will occur between 2027 and 2029.

The value the contract was not disclosed but in December last year IDV signed