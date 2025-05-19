To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dutch order for up to 1,570 trucks highlights surging demand

19th May 2025 - 17:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Delivery of vehicles for the Dutch will occur between 2027 and 2029. (Image: IDV)

The past 12 months has seen billions-of-dollars in logistics, support and supply trucks ordered and delivered. The deals range from a US Army US$1.5 billion contract with Oshkosh, Italy for US$784 million from IDV and Canada’s US$1.8 billion order for Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks to a German order worth US$3.5 billion with Rheinmetall.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence’s Materiel and IT Command (Commando Materieel en IT - COMMIT) has placed an order with Italy’s Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) for 785 military logistics trucks. The contract includes integrated logistic support for a minimum period of 15 years and an option for another 785 trucks.

Under the terms of the supply contract, IDV will deliver 8×8 and 6×4 military trucks in three versions: semitrailer tractor, recovery, and hook-lift, either with protected or unprotected cabs. Delivery will occur between 2027 and 2029.

The value the contract was not disclosed but in December last year IDV signed

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

