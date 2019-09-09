To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2019: Dutch MoD awards new helmet contract

9th September 2019 - 18:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Protective equipment specialist Revision has been selected by the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply its Batlskin Viper P6N helmet systems to Dutch military forces.

The contract for approximately 48,000 combat helmets, with a 15-year maintenance and support agreement, was established with an estimated completion date of 2034. The new helmet systems represent the first major advancement in helmet technology for the Dutch military forces in over 20 years.

‘We are extremely proud of the helmet suite that we developed for the Dutch MoD,’ said Jonathan Blanshay, CEO of Revision. 

‘The Dutch MoD’s move to Revision’s Viper P6N system follows the trend started by Denmark and the UK to upgrade their programmes to Revision’s next generation helmets and we expect other NATO countries will follow suit. Our continued investment in cutting-edge materials and efficient, high-volume manufacturing processes cement Revision’s position to meet the growing global demand for customised advanced military helmet systems.’

The Viper P6N helmet shell utilises materials such as ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, and more than 55,000 helmet covers in Dutch camouflage will be supplied. Revision will begin delivering helmet systems to the Dutch MoD later in 2019. 

