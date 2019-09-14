To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2019: Kongsberg extends family of tactical radios

14th September 2019 - 13:00 GMT | by Andrew White in London

Norwegian original equipment manufacturer Kongsberg has begun designing a next-generation software defined radio (SDR) to augment its legacy UM600 solution, company officials have disclosed to Shephard.

Kongsberg’s latest SDR, which will operate between 20MHz and 1.3GHz frequencies, has been designed as an internal research and development effort satisfying ‘all functions required by different customers’, company officials explained.

Speaking to Shephard, Vidar Rohde Garder, marketing and sales director for defence communications at Kongsberg, explained how the radio would provide data rates up to 2.5MBPS and would be available in vehicle-mounted and man-pack configurations.

‘The SDR remains in development with the

