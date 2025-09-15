DSEI 2025: Avon Protection provides first sight of new goggle and details on half mask
Avon Protection unveiled a new powered goggle at DSEI 2025 as part of a continued drive to create a complete system to protect against a range of threats through an integrated outfit.
The MITR-PG1 powered goggle is designed to be worn as a default ocular protective goggle to protect the user against low- to mid-level chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear threats. It is also designed to protect against particulate hazards such as chemical spray or basic commercially available bear spray.
The 400g system includes an integrated filter and blower system above the goggle which cleans and clears the air within the goggle to ensure protection and to avoid fogging in -10°c to +50°c. It is designed to be worn alone, or as part of an integrated full-face protective solution with the MITR-M1 half mask.
The MIITR-M1 was released earlier this year and is designed to fill a critical capability gap between lower protection/single-use masks and traditional full-face respirators. At only 250g it is designed to be carried in cargo pockets or gear pouches and can be easily detached to provide reduced tactical appearance in lower conflict situations for security personnel.
Casey Galligan, business development director for US Department of Defense at Avon Protection, told Shephard that the MITR-PG1 could be worn alone or as part of an integrated full-face protective solution with the MITR-M1.
“The goggle works with helmet rail attachments to allow for safe and quick detachment depending on the volatility of a situation,” Galligan said.
“The half mask is low weight and has ancillary items such as voice projection which allows for communication while the operator remains safe from irritants or gas.”
The MITR-PG1 is powered on/off by a button which can be pushed by gloved hands. It has a built-in battery with a duration of more than eight hours on a single charge. It uses a light-emitting diode/vibration battery status indicators, which includes a stealth mode.
