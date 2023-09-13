DSEI 2023: BAE outlines land-based roles for Bofors 40mm naval gun

BAE Systems Bofors has now sold over 55 of its 40mm L/70 naval guns to seven countries, including the UK for its Type 31 frigates, and is now marketing this for land applications under the name Bofors 40mm Mk 4 L.

This land-based L-model would typically be installed on the rear of an 8x8 high mobility platform such as the Rheinmetall MAN HX selected for the latest version of the Archer 155mm self-propelled artillery system to be adopted by the Swedish Army.

Other potential applications are on the rear of an articulated all-terrain vehicle (ATV) such as the Bvs 10 or on a hooklift body which could be rapidly deployed where required while the prime mover is used for other missions. The latter would have its own power supply and operator console.

A centralised radar system would provide target information to up to four Mk 4 L systems and allocate targets to the gun that was in the best position to engage as rapidly as possible.

Another alternative would be to have the platform fitted with its own radar and electro-optical suite to allow for independent target engagement.

The system could provide a close-in air defence capability to high-value targets, and be effective against UAVs and loitering munitions as well as conventional fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

The 40mm Mk 4 L weapon can fire a complete suite of ammunition including the BAE Systems Bofors 3P programmable all-target round which is already in production and service.

This has six modes of operation to enable it engage a wide range of surface and aerial targets and has a muzzle velocity of 1,012m/s, is filled with 0.975kg of PBX high explosive and is insensitive-munition compliant.

