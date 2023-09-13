DSEI 2023: BAE ready to transfer CV90 upgrade work from Sweden to Netherlands

BAE Systems Hägglunds has completed the first four CV9035NL IFVs fitted with the latest turret mid-life update (MLU) for the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) on time and on budget, according to Tarkan Turkan, director CV90 at the company.

These are now being put through verification trials which include aspects such as firepower, mobility, climatic conditions and logistics support.

According to Turkan: 'This MLU has been developed in close cooperation with the end user, the Netherlands Defence Material Organisation, with the first four vehicles being built in Sweden followed by progressive transfer of production to our partner, Van Halteren Defence in the Netherlands.'

Related Articles

Czech Republic sets seal on CV90 armoured vehicle procurement

Norwegian defence report hints at new CV90 armoured vehicle order

DSEI 2023: Elbit wins $109 million contract to supply Iron Fist APS for CV90 vehicles

A key feature of the CV9035NL MLU is the new all-welded steel armour turret with appliqué passive armour for a higher level of ballistic protection, hardened NATO Generic Vehicle Architecture (NGVA) and new central control panel which can be used by commander and gunner, which aims to reduce workload as well as being more ergonomic.

The main armament remains the stabilised 35mm Bushmaster III Chain Gun which has been moved forward 50cm with increased ready rounds. Together with moving the 7.62mm MAG-58 coaxial machine gun (MG) outside the turret this has created an additional 20% more internal volume.

On the right side of the turret is a pod of two Spike L2R anti-tank guided weapons (ATGW) with a range of well over 4km. In addition to being launched from within the vehicle, target information can be provided by a dismounted soldier.

Mounted on the roof is an Elbit telescopic sensor mast that includes day camera, thermal camera and eye-safe laser rangefinder, allowing for surveillance through 360 degrees as well as providing hunter/killer target engagement. This also has embedded AI and an Automatic Target Tracker.

The computerised fire control system (FCS) is the same as that currently fitted but the gunner has an upgraded sight with a new thermal imager.

Mounted on the roof either side is the twin-round Elbit Iron Fist active protection system (APS) which is coupled to radar and electro-optical sensors and which was selected by the DMO following extensive evaluation.

The NGVA-compliant chassis has also been upgraded with the power pack consisting of a 960hp Scania diesel V8 coupled to an upgraded Caterpillar X-300 automatic transmission. It also has a new CBRN package.

Gross vehicle weight is 38t which gives a good power-to-weight ratio of over 25hp/t.

Active suspension and Soucy composite rubber tracks are fitted as standard for greater cross-country speed, a better ride for the crew and cresting a more stable firing platform.

Under current plans the RNLA will take delivery of 122 CV9035NL MLUs from February 2024 to December 2026, but there is also an option on another 19 which could extend the production run.