DRDO improves the Akash SAM

The first test of the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Akash Prime short-to-medium-range surface-to-air missile occurred on 27 September.

Importantly, it has been equipped with an indigenous active radio frequency seeker with improved accuracy to enhance its probability of kill.

This Akash Prime test followed another of the Akash-NG (New Generation) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) eight months ago. The NG missile is a successor to the Akash and Akash-1S series, incorporating a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, a canister launcher and AESA radar.

Conflict in Eastern Ladakh has led to improvements on the Akash Prime, as the RF …