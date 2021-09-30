DRDO improves the Akash SAM

Read the latest Infantry Equipment Handbook
The Infantry Equipment Handbook Issue 10 has become an invaluable reference guide to the infantry equipment industry and its related systems.
The first test of the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Akash Prime short-to-medium-range surface-to-air missile occurred on 27 September.
Importantly, it has been equipped with an indigenous active radio frequency seeker with improved accuracy to enhance its probability of kill.
This Akash Prime test followed another of the Akash-NG (New Generation) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) eight months ago. The NG missile is a successor to the Akash and Akash-1S series, incorporating a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, a canister launcher and AESA radar.
Conflict in Eastern Ladakh has led to improvements on the Akash Prime, as the RF …
Versatility is the watchword for a new tracked vehicle chassis developed by HSW in Poland.
A small Australian-built tactical vehicle has been selected for army special forces.
The devices are a high-reliability solution adaptable for light, unmanned and armoured vehicles.
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
After much dilly-dallying, India has ordered its second batch of Arjun tanks.