To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

DRDO improves the Akash SAM

30th September 2021 - 05:11 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The DRDO successfully test fired a modernised Akash Prime SAM in late September. (DRDO)

India continues to modify its indigenous SAM, the Akash, with a successful test flight of a new family variant.

The first test of the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Akash Prime short-to-medium-range surface-to-air missile occurred on 27 September. 

Importantly, it has been equipped with an indigenous active radio frequency seeker with improved accuracy to enhance its probability of kill.

This Akash Prime test followed another of the Akash-NG (New Generation) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) eight months ago. The NG missile is a successor to the Akash and Akash-1S series, incorporating a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, a canister launcher and AESA radar.

Conflict in Eastern Ladakh has led to improvements on the Akash Prime, as the RF …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users