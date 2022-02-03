Dragons to don Israeli armour

The VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicle for the Spanish Army will feature Hybrid Slat Fence armour from Plasan Sasa. (Photo: Spanish MoD)

VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles will feature lightweight and modular armour from Plasan Sasa.

Israeli company Plasan Sasa has signed a contract with the Tess Defence consortium to supply armour for the VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicle.

Plasan announced on 1 February that it will supply its lightweight and modular Hybrid Slat Fence protection against RPGs, as well as its mine-protection solution for underbelly and IED side blast ‘with its corresponding energy-absorbing mine seats’.

Deliveries under this contract will start in January 2022 and will continue until 2026.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Spanish MoD will procure a total of 983 8x8 vehicles in 13 different variants under the VCR programme.

The platforms will be acquired in three batches of 348, 348 and 287. The first was purchased in August 2020 in a €1.74 billion ($2.06 billion) deal.

In September 2021, the Spanish government authorised a new €1.2 billion contract with Tess Defence to procure the second batch of VCRs.

Plasan has a track record of developing, manufacturing and supplying NATO STANAG 4569-compliant armour for land and naval platforms.

The company is involved in the Hanwha Defense USA-led team that is bidding for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme for the US Army, while it is also providing armour for the UK RN’s Type 26 City-class frigates.