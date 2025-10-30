To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret

30th October 2025 - 15:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

DOK-ING’s MV-8 Komodo UGV has been adapted for a CUAS role. (Photo: DOK-ING)

The partnership between Croatia’s DOK-ING and Slovenia’s Valhalla Turrets reflects an effort to combine ground robots and with improved capabilities and new roles and follows Rheinmetall presenting its Ox with Dispatch charging docks from Valinor.

Companies are looking for new applications for mature uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) with DOK-ING, Rheinmetall, HDT and L3Harris presenting new roles for existing or improved platforms this month.

Last week, DOK-ING and Valhalla Turrets signed a teaming agreement for the integration of the former’s platforms with latter’s turrets and modular weapon and sensor payload architecture.

As part of this the companies will integrate the DOK-ING’s MV-8 Komodo UGV with Valhalla’s Mangart 25 to provide a counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) and air defence capability. The platform was unveiled at International Defence, Security, Protection, and Rescue Fair (SIDEC 2025) earlier this month.

