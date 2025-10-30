DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret

Companies are looking for new applications for mature uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) with DOK-ING, Rheinmetall, HDT and L3Harris presenting new roles for existing or improved platforms this month.

Last week, DOK-ING and Valhalla Turrets signed a teaming agreement for the integration of the former’s platforms with latter’s turrets and modular weapon and sensor payload architecture.

As part of this the companies will integrate the DOK-ING’s MV-8 Komodo UGV with Valhalla’s Mangart 25 to provide a counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) and air defence capability. The platform was unveiled at International Defence, Security, Protection, and Rescue Fair (SIDEC 2025) earlier this month.