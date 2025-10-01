Development of Serbia’s upgraded Pasars-16 air defence system completed but in limbo
Testing has been completed on the improved Pasars-16 mobile air defence system (MADS) weapon but the programme to provide systems for the Serbian Army remains uncertain and may as yet involve upgrades of existing platforms already in service.
Pasars-16 is a locally developed and manufactured FAP 2228 6×6 cross-country truck chassis with the platform upgraded by Zastava Tervo. It is fitted with a protected engine and crew compartment at the front which is provided with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system as standard.
Mounted on the modified rear platform is the upgraded Bofors 40mm/70 anti-aircraft gun fitted with the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Getting the most from open-architecture solutions in defence
What are the best practices for maximising the benefits of open-architecture technology for military applications?
-
Rheinmetall signs $521 million agreement for ammunition as it plans factory in Latvia
Rheinmetall has been increasing its production capacity since 2022 and aims to be able to produce up to 1.5 million 155mm artillery shells annually by 2027.
-
Engineering and design mean smaller vehicles can be tank killers but is it a good idea?
The eulogy for the dedicated tank hunter or buster appears to have been written with most armies putting them out to retirement in the face of alternatives like longer-range missiles or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). However, arming infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) or armoured personnel carriers (APCs) with medium-range missiles seems to indicate some kind of tank killer is required.
-
Light tanks for Slovakia – cost-effective alternative or false economy?
Slovakia is currently considering replacing its Soviet era main battle tanks (MBTs) with lighter alternatives. However, the lower cost of these platforms may prove to be a false economy if they cannot compete with true MBTs.
-
How can multiple domains act as one?
How can we sense, make sense, and act faster than the adversary?
-
FNSS adds punch to Pars to increase appeal
FNSS’s Pars family of vehicles is looking to capitalise on export growth as it increases the punch of its 4×4 Wheeled Armoured Combat Vehicle (WACV).