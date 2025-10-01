Development of Serbia’s upgraded Pasars-16 air defence system completed but in limbo

Testing has been completed on the improved Pasars-16 mobile air defence system (MADS) weapon but the programme to provide systems for the Serbian Army remains uncertain and may as yet involve upgrades of existing platforms already in service.

Pasars-16 is a locally developed and manufactured FAP 2228 6×6 cross-country truck chassis with the platform upgraded by Zastava Tervo. It is fitted with a protected engine and crew compartment at the front which is provided with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system as standard.

Mounted on the modified rear platform is the upgraded Bofors 40mm/70 anti-aircraft gun fitted with the