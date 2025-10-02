To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Details revealed on Serbia’s M-84 improved tank

2nd October 2025 - 15:13 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Belgrade, Serbia

Head-on view of the Serbian M-84AS3 configuration clearly showing the latest armour package and the hard kill active protection system mounted either side of the turret. (Photo: author)

The former Yugoslavia built a version of the Russian T-72 main battle tank under the local designation of the M-84. Hundreds of these remain in service with Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Kuwait.

Duro Dakovic Specijalna Vozila (DDSV) built more than 600 M-84 main battle tanks (MBTs), beginning in 1984, for Yugoslavia and these vehicles were distributed across the four largest countries after Yugoslavia broke up. Vehicles were also sold to Kuwait and Slovenia so there is substantial opportunity for upgrade or rebuilding on the chassis of old platforms.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has retired its vehicles but hundreds remain in service with Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, with all on the verge of their out-of-service date or past it.

It is this market which is being targeted with an upgrade to extend the lives of

