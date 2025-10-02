Details revealed on Serbia’s M-84 improved tank

Duro Dakovic Specijalna Vozila (DDSV) built more than 600 M-84 main battle tanks (MBTs), beginning in 1984, for Yugoslavia and these vehicles were distributed across the four largest countries after Yugoslavia broke up. Vehicles were also sold to Kuwait and Slovenia so there is substantial opportunity for upgrade or rebuilding on the chassis of old platforms.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has retired its vehicles but hundreds remain in service with Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, with all on the verge of their out-of-service date or past it.

It is this market which is being targeted with an upgrade to extend the lives of