To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dedicated drone munitions could unlock modular mission potential

31st December 2025 - 09:36 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

The STM Tunga smart munition system is intended to be deployed from UASs. (Photo: STM)​

Top attacks have proven effective against heavily armoured vehicles in Ukraine. A new family of uncrewed aerial system-delivered munitions is looking to press that advantage further.

Uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), particularly smaller aircraft, were originally developed for reconnaissance missions with some variance into attack, such as Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harpy. An increasing number, however, are being used in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict for offensive missions.

These can range from dropping a small payload aimed at individuals or larger ones capable of knocking out armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) on their upper surfaces where they are at their weakest. Until recently, many of these top-attack weapons were improvised from existing munitions such as mortar bombs, but bespoke designs are now being mass-produced.

Turkish company STM (Savunma Teknolojileri

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us