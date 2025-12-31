Dedicated drone munitions could unlock modular mission potential
Uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), particularly smaller aircraft, were originally developed for reconnaissance missions with some variance into attack, such as Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harpy. An increasing number, however, are being used in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict for offensive missions.
These can range from dropping a small payload aimed at individuals or larger ones capable of knocking out armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) on their upper surfaces where they are at their weakest. Until recently, many of these top-attack weapons were improvised from existing munitions such as mortar bombs, but bespoke designs are now being mass-produced.
Turkish company STM (Savunma Teknolojileri
More from Land Warfare
-
Elbit bets on local content for US howitzer bid as it faces off against popular systems
The Israeli company hopes that producing its Sigma artillery system wholly in the US will help it win a key US Army contract, but it will be up against the popular CAESAR Mk II wheeled weapon and the K9 tracked.
-
Germany orders 84 Boxer howitzers as UK commits to a single demonstrator
Germany has ordered 84 RCH 155 self-propelled guns, as system incorporating Boxer 8×8 vehicles and the Artillery Gun Module, and 200 Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles while the UK has committed to a single Early Capability Demonstrator RCH 155.
-
Companies look to tank-launched guided projectiles for non-line-of-sight effects
While integration of guided weapons on modern armoured vehicles usually takes the form of a podded launcher on the turret exterior, recent developments suggest the concept of firing missiles from a tank’s main gun could be seeing a revival.
-
Germany signs multi-billion-dollar deals for 6x6 CAVS and GDELS Eagle vehicles
The order is a further boost for the Common Armoured Vehicles System programme which has notched notable successes in the past 12 months. The first vehicle, made in Finland, will be delivered next year with local production expected to ramp up in 2027.
-
Rheinmetall and KNDS tank tie-up narrows trans-European options
The French and German governments signed an agreement in June 2018 to cooperate on the development of a new main battle tank under the Main Ground Combat System programme but the effort has struggled. This new agreement may damage it further.
-
2025 land market review: British Army woes, European heavy armour and US MBT progress
The last year has seen several major procurements in the land market. Shephard’s Dr Peter Magill reviews the main trends and themes in land procurement of 2025.