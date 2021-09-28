Death Adder strikes hard in Australia

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has awarded an $A8.47 million ($6.17 million) contract to a domestic firm for 40 small tactical off-road vehicles.

Bale Defence, based in Port Macquarie, will manufacture the new-generation Death Adder rough-terrain vehicles (RTV).

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said, ‘The rough-terrain vehicle provides an important tactical, light, all-terrain land capability used by the ADF on operations and exercises both in Australia and overseas.’

An RfT for this RTV 2 programme had been issued on 9 July 2019, listing the need for 40 vehicles with an option for up to 30 more. Submissions closed on …