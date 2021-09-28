To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Death Adder strikes hard in Australia

28th September 2021 - 04:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Bale Defence has won the ADF’s Rough Terrain Vehicle 2 tender with its diminutive in-service Death Adder. (Bale Defence)

A small Australian-built tactical vehicle has been selected for army special forces.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has awarded an $A8.47 million ($6.17 million) contract to a domestic firm for 40 small tactical off-road vehicles.

Bale Defence, based in Port Macquarie, will manufacture the new-generation Death Adder rough-terrain vehicles (RTV).

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said, ‘The rough-terrain vehicle provides an important tactical, light, all-terrain land capability used by the ADF on operations and exercises both in Australia and overseas.’

An RfT for this RTV 2 programme had been issued on 9 July 2019, listing the need for 40 vehicles with an option for up to 30 more. Submissions closed on …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users