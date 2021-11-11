To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czechs to reassess IFV acquisition programme

11th November 2021 - 10:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

New platforms will replace the BVP-2 fleet (photo: Czech Army)

Questions once again surround the future of the Czech IFV acquisition programme, after an expert committee in the MoD found that none of the three competitors met all the requirements.

The Czech Republic is facing another challenge to progress with the acquisition of 210 IFVs, after the national MoD announced that none of the three competitors in the process met all the requirements of the programme. The procurement process is now being reassessed and the next steps will be decided.

To further complicate the situation, the Czech Republic is likely to have a new government and new defence minister following the result of a general election in 8-9 October.

On 5 November, the MoD expert committee completed its assessment of proposals from the three contenders: BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden with the …

