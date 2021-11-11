Czechs to reassess IFV acquisition programme

The Czech Republic is facing another challenge to progress with the acquisition of 210 IFVs, after the national MoD announced that none of the three competitors in the process met all the requirements of the programme. The procurement process is now being reassessed and the next steps will be decided.

To further complicate the situation, the Czech Republic is likely to have a new government and new defence minister following the result of a general election in 8-9 October.

On 5 November, the MoD expert committee completed its assessment of proposals from the three contenders: BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden with the …