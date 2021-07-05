Czech Army artillery FC programme moves back on track

The Czech MoD plans to complete the procurement of a new artillery fire control (FC) system by the end of the year.

It is preparing RfT documentation for the contract to acquire a new automated fire support command control system (AFSCCS) with Czech military technology institute VTÚ, which will undertake the purchase on behalf of the MoD.

This is expected to be announced in the second half of 2021. It has several options to choose from.

A spokesperson from the MoD told Shephard that the Topaz system from Poland’s WB Group, Odin from Norwegian company Kongsberg, Thor (also known as ...