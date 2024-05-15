Four issues the armoured vehicle industry needs to tackle

The M109A7 Paladin is the latest version of the M109 to enter service with the US Army but still retains a 155mm/39cal ordnance, giving it a short firing range by modern standards. (Photo: BAE Systems)

As the procurement of armoured vehicles progresses, some projects have stalled or been abandoned due to the fluid geopolitical and conflict landscape. Buyers, manufacturers and operators have been reassessing their needs, desires and capabilities amid tightening budgets and escalating demands.