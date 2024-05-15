Four issues the armoured vehicle industry needs to tackle
As budgets are set, lessons learned from real-world operations, new threats identified and technologies evolve, what are some of the most significant dilemmas to resolve and decisions to take for industry, government and militaries in the land systems domain?
What next for US Army field artillery?
The recent cancellation of the upgrade to the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled (SP) howitzer system with the 155mm/58cal XM1299 Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) due to problems with the barrel is just the latest in a long line of thwarted US efforts to enhance the firing range of the M109.
Today, all US Army M109s
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Shoulder-fired anti-tank munitions create a decisive advantage in modern day conflicts
Addressing the requirements for lightweight yet highly effective shoulder-fired munitions for small tactical units, Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND) provides the combat proven RGW series.
-
Hanwha manoeuvres for Malaysian rocket artillery requirement
Hanwha is positioning its Chunmoo self-propelled rocket launcher to replace Malaysia's ASTROS systems by joining forces with a local investment firm.
-
Germany buys US HIMARS for Ukraine
The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) can accommodate a 'six pack' of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets with a maximum range of approximately 70km, or one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System that can strike targets up to 300km away.
-
British Army orders 50 L3Harris T4 EOD robots
The contract includes UGVs as well as support and maintenance and follows L3Harris’ successful delivery of Project STARTER, a programme that replaced the UK’s legacy fleet of large EOD robots with 122 T7 systems that have been operational since 2019.
-
Avon Protection wins respirator contract worth up to $47 million from UK MoD
Avon Protection’s General Service Respirator (GSR) is a twin-canister, single-visor mask which uses filtration technology to ensure protection while allowing communication.