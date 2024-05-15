To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Four issues the armoured vehicle industry needs to tackle

15th May 2024 - 17:25 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

The M109A7 Paladin is the latest version of the M109 to enter service with the US Army but still retains a 155mm/39cal ordnance, giving it a short firing range by modern standards. (Photo: BAE Systems)

As the procurement of armoured vehicles progresses, some projects have stalled or been abandoned due to the fluid geopolitical and conflict landscape. Buyers, manufacturers and operators have been reassessing their needs, desires and capabilities amid tightening budgets and escalating demands.

As budgets are set, lessons learned from real-world operations, new threats identified and technologies evolve, what are some of the most significant dilemmas to resolve and decisions to take for industry, government and militaries in the land systems domain?

What next for US Army field artillery?

The recent cancellation of the upgrade to the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled (SP) howitzer system with the 155mm/58cal XM1299 Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) due to problems with the barrel is just the latest in a long line of thwarted US efforts to enhance the firing range of the M109.

Today, all US Army M109s

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us