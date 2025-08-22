To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Companies and militaries look to artificial intelligence to improve support of equipment

22nd August 2025 - 09:13 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London, UK

PHM tools are being used by Babcock to provide support for Challenger 2 tanks. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

Companies are turning to rapidly advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) to to reduce maintenance times and costs and increase operational hours and tempo.

Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) tools such as AI, ML and sensor technologies are being used to track issues like wear and tear, with militaries and companies turning to such solutions to help impede equipment or component failure early.

The information from these tools is used to trigger logistics support and repair teams to catch an issue before it compounds other problems or causes an equipment malfunction.

The rapid development of PHM technologies is allowing companies to fast track the roll out of new digital tools to help their maintenance crews boost operational efficiencies and slash repair costs or delays.

