Companies and militaries look to artificial intelligence to improve support of equipment
Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) tools such as AI, ML and sensor technologies are being used to track issues like wear and tear, with militaries and companies turning to such solutions to help impede equipment or component failure early.
The information from these tools is used to trigger logistics support and repair teams to catch an issue before it compounds other problems or causes an equipment malfunction.
The rapid development of PHM technologies is allowing companies to fast track the roll out of new digital tools to help their maintenance crews boost operational efficiencies and slash repair costs or delays.
In
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from DSEI 2025
-
British Army fires Javelin from Boxer as Australia set for lightweight launchers
Australia has received approval to buy Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) on the same day as the British Army announced the first firing from a Boxer armoured vehicle, a sign of the continuing interest in the weapon. Billons-of-dollars of Javelin missiles and systems have been ordered in the past two years.
-
Raytheon and Diehl Defence sign deal to co-produce Stinger missiles in Europe
An agreement has been signed that will extend Stinger missile system production to Europe with Diehl Defence currently looking at manufacturing locations.
-
Nuclear “Manhattan Project-type endeavour” plausible for AI advancement, says UK Chief of Defence Staff
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin also urged caution over a “drone-tastic” way of thinking when it comes to their use alongside traditional air and underwater domain platforms.
-
How unconventional warfare demands are changing the CUAS and drone development landscape
The use of drones in unconventional ways is accelerating technological advances and countermeasures as military planners try to stay ahead of the drone revolution in military affairs.
-
Applied Intuition takes aim at major air combat programmes with UK expansion
The autonomous software company’s new UK subsidiary is the latest in a line of businesses poised to expand and offer its services to the UK Ministry of Defence and industry, as the country invests more in AI and autonomous technology to deliver the next generation of uncrewed systems.
-
British Army seeks ACP to pair with Apache AH-64E helicopter
The event notice to find this ACP solution will see a series of workshops run to assess problems sets for the wider Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (LACP) programme.