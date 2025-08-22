Companies and militaries look to artificial intelligence to improve support of equipment

Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) tools such as AI, ML and sensor technologies are being used to track issues like wear and tear, with militaries and companies turning to such solutions to help impede equipment or component failure early.

The information from these tools is used to trigger logistics support and repair teams to catch an issue before it compounds other problems or causes an equipment malfunction.

The rapid development of PHM technologies is allowing companies to fast track the roll out of new digital tools to help their maintenance crews boost operational efficiencies and slash repair costs or delays.

