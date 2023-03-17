To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Chess Dynamics details advanced video tracking capabilities

17th March 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The video tracker shown discerning between a small UAS and a heavily cluttered background. (Photo: Chess Dynamics)

Chess Dynamics' neural network video tracking capabilities can learn over time to get more accurate.

Chess Dynamics has developed real-time video tracking capabilities using a deep neural network approach that can track targets against fore- and background clutter.

The Deep Embedded Feature Tracking system can follow targets over a long period at variable scales without having to re-acquire.

The solution can also keep up with changes in the shape of a target, allowing the video tracker to maintain the acquisition of a person or system from different angles as they move through 3D space.

A vital aspect of the solution is also its ability to quickly and automatically re-acquire targets that are temporarily obscured, such as if

