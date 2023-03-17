Chess Dynamics details advanced video tracking capabilities
Chess Dynamics has developed real-time video tracking capabilities using a deep neural network approach that can track targets against fore- and background clutter.
The Deep Embedded Feature Tracking system can follow targets over a long period at variable scales without having to re-acquire.
The solution can also keep up with changes in the shape of a target, allowing the video tracker to maintain the acquisition of a person or system from different angles as they move through 3D space.
A vital aspect of the solution is also its ability to quickly and automatically re-acquire targets that are temporarily obscured, such as if
More from Land Warfare
-
Romania quadruples request for JLTV Heavy Gun Carriers
Romania has requested a total of 129 Heavy Gun Carrier Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to replace HMMWVs used by its special forces units.
-
Kawasaki develops C-UAS laser system for Japanese military
Japan is developing an indigenous C-UAS system that uses a high-power laser.
-
Canada pledges more munitions for Ukraine, ships extra Leopard tanks
Canada will supply Ukraine with air defence missiles and artillery rounds and has begun shipping a second tranche of Leopard 2 tanks.
-
UK MoD to equip British Army with 14 Archer artillery systems from Sweden
The UK is procuring 14 Archers from Sweden for now; however, this number could grow in future.
-
Plasan sets up shop in Australia to support armoured vehicle programmes
Plasan is establishing an Australian subsidiary following long-term cooperation with Thales, BAE Systems and Hanwha on defence programmes in the country.
-
New UAS family promises man-portable close air support
The QuadCAS UAS range developed by BothwellRoyal comprises two single-use remote anti-personnel weapons and a multi-projectile reusable carrier.