Chess Dynamics details advanced video tracking capabilities

Chess Dynamics has developed real-time video tracking capabilities using a deep neural network approach that can track targets against fore- and background clutter.

The Deep Embedded Feature Tracking system can follow targets over a long period at variable scales without having to re-acquire.

The solution can also keep up with changes in the shape of a target, allowing the video tracker to maintain the acquisition of a person or system from different angles as they move through 3D space.

A vital aspect of the solution is also its ability to quickly and automatically re-acquire targets that are temporarily obscured, such as if