To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Cheetah to extend C-RAM cover

21st October 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Nicholas Fiorenza in Berlin

RSS

The thinking behind the new Cheetah counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) is to give more range compared to a gun system.

This is according to Fabian Ochsner, VP of Rheinmetall Air Defence, who told Shephard that the system's feasibility study and testing have been completed.

Cheetah was launched by the company with Denel at the AAD exhibition in September.

Ochsner said that air defence guns do not have sufficient range, at 1-1.5km, so a missile solution is required. Cheetah has a maximum engagement range of 6km, giving it a larger defensive footprint.

Each launcher can protect an area of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Nicholas Fiorenza

Author

Nicholas Fiorenza

Nicholas Fiorenza is a Shephard contributor based in Brussels.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us