Cheetah to extend C-RAM cover

The thinking behind the new Cheetah counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) is to give more range compared to a gun system.

This is according to Fabian Ochsner, VP of Rheinmetall Air Defence, who told Shephard that the system's feasibility study and testing have been completed.

Cheetah was launched by the company with Denel at the AAD exhibition in September.

Ochsner said that air defence guns do not have sufficient range, at 1-1.5km, so a missile solution is required. Cheetah has a maximum engagement range of 6km, giving it a larger defensive footprint.

Each launcher can protect an area of