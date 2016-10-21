Cheetah to extend C-RAM cover
The thinking behind the new Cheetah counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) is to give more range compared to a gun system.
This is according to Fabian Ochsner, VP of Rheinmetall Air Defence, who told Shephard that the system's feasibility study and testing have been completed.
Cheetah was launched by the company with Denel at the AAD exhibition in September.
Ochsner said that air defence guns do not have sufficient range, at 1-1.5km, so a missile solution is required. Cheetah has a maximum engagement range of 6km, giving it a larger defensive footprint.
Each launcher can protect an area of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine to receive SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany
A new order has been made for Ukraine to receive automated SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany’s Rheinmetall and Estonia’s DefSecIntel.
-
New Zealand issues RfP to integrate C4I systems into Bushmaster vehicles
New Zealand has invited tenders for C4I and communications equipment for its Defence Force's new fleet of Bushmaster protected vehicles.
-
EDA's AIDED project showcases autonomous UGV and UAS collaboration
The European Defence Agency's AIDED project concluded with a demonstration of AI-enabled coordination between aerial and ground uncrewed systems for the detection of explosives.
-
Sentient demonstrates AI-powered ViDAR sensor for Australia
During the test ViDAR was focusing on using advanced deep learning and computer vision technology to efficiently detect, locate, and track small targets in complex environments.