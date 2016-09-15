AAD 2016: Industry joins for C-RAM
Denel Dynamics has partnered with Rheinmetall Air Defence to develop a Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system.
The system comprises the Oerlikon Skyshield radar as the alerting, acquisition and tracking system and the new Denel Dynamics vertically-launched Cheetah missile.
It is designed to protect an area 2.5km x 2.5km against incoming weapons, including supersonic missiles, and is intended to engage and destroy such weapons at ranges between 500m and 6 000m, with the Mach 2 Cheetah missile reaching 4 000m in 6 seconds.
The Cheetah missile system has been developed on the same concept as the very successful Umkhonto SAM
