To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AAD 2016: Industry joins for C-RAM

15th September 2016 - 10:00 GMT | by Helmoed Römer Heitman in Pretoria

RSS

Denel Dynamics has partnered with Rheinmetall Air Defence to develop a Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system. 

The system comprises the Oerlikon Skyshield radar as the alerting, acquisition and tracking system and the new Denel Dynamics vertically-launched Cheetah missile. 

It is designed to protect an area 2.5km x 2.5km against incoming weapons, including supersonic missiles, and is intended to engage and destroy such weapons at ranges between 500m and 6 000m, with the Mach 2 Cheetah missile reaching 4 000m in 6 seconds.

The Cheetah missile system has been developed on the same concept as the very successful Umkhonto SAM

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Helmoed Römer Heitman

Author

Helmoed Römer Heitman

Helmoed Römer Heitman has written and lectured on defence since 1978. He played a background …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us