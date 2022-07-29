Carbines and software-defined radios for Indian Army are approved
On a path to self-sufficiency, India’s MoD approved procurement proposals worth $3.5 billion on 27 January.
The list included extended-range guided-rocket ammunition with a 75km range, area denial munitions, infantry combat vehicles, ballistic jackets, 5.56mm close-quarters carbines, surveillance and armed UAV swarms, 1,250kW warship gas turbine generators and 14 fast patrol vessels.
Around a quarter of this budget will be spent on carbines. Years ago, the army tried to fast-track a 93,895 CAR816 carbine order with Caracal.
Five years later, 420,000 close-quarter carbines will now be designed and made in India ‘to combat the current complex paradigm of conventional
