To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Carbines and software-defined radios for Indian Army are approved

29th July 2022 - 03:09 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

At one time, it looked like the Indian Army would induct CAR816 carbines from Caracal, but similar weapons will now be manufactured domestically. (Photo: Caracal)

Indigenous software-defined radios, although just approved for purchase by the Indian MoD, could still be years away.

On a path to self-sufficiency, India’s MoD approved procurement proposals worth $3.5 billion on 27 January. 

The list included extended-range guided-rocket ammunition with a 75km range, area denial munitions, infantry combat vehicles, ballistic jackets, 5.56mm close-quarters carbines, surveillance and armed UAV swarms, 1,250kW warship gas turbine generators and 14 fast patrol vessels.

Around a quarter of this budget will be spent on carbines. Years ago, the army tried to fast-track a 93,895 CAR816 carbine order with Caracal.

Five years later, 420,000 close-quarter carbines will now be designed and made in India ‘to combat the current complex paradigm of conventional

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam is a Shephard Media correspondent based in New Delhi.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us