Canadian tech firm makes promise to increase precision and longevity of weapons

An environmentally friendly technology developed by the Canadian supplier Paradigm Shift has been receiving international attention as it promises to increase the accuracy, longevity and cost efficiency of weapons systems in all domains.

Named EPVD, it comprises of a coating process engineered to replace Galvanic Chrome and make barrels less susceptible to wear and more tolerant to heat and corrosion. This technology has already been tested by the US Air Force (USAF), the US Navy and the Canadian Army.

Speaking to Shephard, Gennady Yumshtyk, CEO of Paradigm Shift, claimed that EPVD could be used in any type of barrel