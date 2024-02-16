Canada joins the RBS 70 club
Canada has become the latest operator of the Saab RBS 70 short-range air defence system after placing a CAD227 million contract for RBS 70 NG systems. Deliveries are expected to start this year.
The order will include support equipment to operate the RBS 70 NG, including firing units, missiles, transport vehicles, training and support, and followed a competition to meet the urgent operational requirement for Canada’s Soldier Portable Air Defence System Program.
Saab will provide long-term air defence support to the Canadian Armed Forces, with a specific focus on its Enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia.
RBS 70 NG operators include Brazil, the Czech Republic and Latvia, while older systems have been in use with more than 20 countries including Norway, Pakistan and Argentina.
There has been high demand for the system in the past few years including an order from Sweden just last month for the Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution which included the RBS 70 NG Remote Weapon System. In December 2023, NATO ordered 1,000 more RBS 70 missiles.
Additionally, two years ago, the Armed Forces of the Argentine Republic ordered additional RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS units and Lithuania ordered more missiles.
