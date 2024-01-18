Sweden signs with Saab for MSHORAD
Saab will provide Sweden’s defence forces with MSHORAD systems under a SEK300 million (US$28.7 million) contract signed with the country’s procurement agency (FMV).
The contract was announced on 17 January but was placed towards the end of 2023. The contract period is 2024–26 and the systems will be used “to further define Sweden’s future mobile air defence requirements”, according to Saab.
“FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces will use the acquired solution for two configurations, both integrated on the BvS10 armoured vehicle,” the company said.
Saab’s MSHORAD is a vehicle-integrated solution that has been designed to identify, counter and neutralise air threats including UAVs and armoured helicopters.
The system consists of a mobile radar unit, based on the Giraffe 1X radar and a mobile firing unit, based on RBS 70 NG, all connected with Saab’s ground-based air defence command and control solution, GBAD C2.
Saab conducted the first live firing tests of MSHORAD system in Sweden in August 2022 in an event attended by 15 potential customers from NATO and non-NATO countries.
During the test, a total of five successful firings were executed — four by day and one at night — with an RBS 70 NG Mobile Firing Unit on a MARS-S330 vehicle against several targets, including a DJI Matrice 300 RTK quadcopter and an elevated AS365 N3 helicopter frame.
