To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Cambodia boosts artillery firepower with Chinese help

31st May 2022 - 02:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Cambodia has received six AR2/PHL-03 rocket launchers, with the examples pictured here being PLA ones. (Gordon Arthur)

Rocket launchers and truck-mounted howitzers are brand new equipment rolling into the hands of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Video and photo imagery emerged on the internet on 25 May, showing Chinese-manufactured military vehicles being unloaded from a cargo ship at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia, particularly truck-mounted artillery systems.

The Royal Cambodian Army primarily received SH1 155mm truck-mounted howitzers as well as AR2 300mm and Type 90B 122mm multiple rocket launchers (MRL). Chinese state-owned Norinco produces all three weapons.

These artillery systems were accompanied by other vehicles such as ammunition transport trucks and Xiaolong JL3 (FJ2040) 4x4 tactical vehicles. At least five of the latter probably serve as communications or meteorological vehicles.

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh and Chinese Ambassador

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us