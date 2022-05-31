Cambodia boosts artillery firepower with Chinese help
Video and photo imagery emerged on the internet on 25 May, showing Chinese-manufactured military vehicles being unloaded from a cargo ship at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia, particularly truck-mounted artillery systems.
The Royal Cambodian Army primarily received SH1 155mm truck-mounted howitzers as well as AR2 300mm and Type 90B 122mm multiple rocket launchers (MRL). Chinese state-owned Norinco produces all three weapons.
These artillery systems were accompanied by other vehicles such as ammunition transport trucks and Xiaolong JL3 (FJ2040) 4x4 tactical vehicles. At least five of the latter probably serve as communications or meteorological vehicles.
Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh and Chinese Ambassador
