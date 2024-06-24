CAESAR Mk II experiences high demand at Eurosatory
The latest version of the blockbuster KNDS-France CAESAR, the Mk II 155mm 6x6 self-propelled (SP) artillery system, was exhibited for the first time at Eurosatory last week, with production increased to meet rising demand.
The order book now exceeds 600 units, with Shephard Defence Insight estimating that it was worth some US$3.5 billion in total. Notable customers include Belgium (19 units plus 9 Mk II on order), the Czech Republic (52 units plus 10 Mk II on order on Tatra 8x8 chassis), France, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia(Mercedes-Benz 6x6 chassis), Lithuania (18 Mk II units on order), Thailand, Morocco and Ukraine (from
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