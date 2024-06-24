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CAESAR Mk II experiences high demand at Eurosatory

24th June 2024 - 10:58 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Paris

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Latest production KNDS-France CAESAR Mk II (6x6) 155mm self-propelled artillery system which will soon enter production. (Photo: Christopher F. Foss)

KNDS-France debuted the advanced CAESAR Mk II 155mm 6x6 self-propelled artillery system at Eurosatory last week with orders now exceeding 600 units valued at $3.5 billion.

The latest version of the blockbuster KNDS-France CAESAR, the Mk II 155mm 6x6 self-propelled (SP) artillery system, was exhibited for the first time at Eurosatory last week, with production increased to meet rising demand.

The order book now exceeds 600 units, with Shephard Defence Insight estimating that it was worth some US$3.5 billion in total. Notable customers include Belgium (19 units plus 9 Mk II on order), the Czech Republic (52 units plus 10 Mk II on order on Tatra 8x8 chassis), France, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia(Mercedes-Benz 6x6 chassis), Lithuania (18 Mk II units on order), Thailand, Morocco and Ukraine (from

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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