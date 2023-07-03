Bundeswehr orders over €285 million worth of trucks from Rheinmetall

The Bundeswehr order with Rheinmetall covers 367 protected and unprotected logistic vehicles.

The order is part of a framework contract for swap-body systems signed in June 2020. The order also includes 1,830 swap-body platforms to serve as interchangeable load carriers.

Delivery of the vehicles is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

Related Articles

Bundeswehr orders 57 Rheinmetall heavy trucks

Germany increases armoured vehicle shipments supply as more Marders head for Ukraine and Greece

Rheinmetall's Mobile Smart Factory offers on-the-move parts production

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles chair Michael Wittlinger said: ‘With the call-off of a further 367 swap-body systems, we’re very pleased to be making an important contribution to the Bundeswehr and the operational readiness of the agreed NATO Division 2025,’

‘The new call-off, coming one year after the key handover ceremony in May 2022, is a clear sign that the process of re-equipping the German armed forces is making steady headway.’

In June 2020, BAAINBw, the German military procurement agency, agreed on a seven-year framework deal with Rheinmetall for up to 4,000 swap-body vehicles, of which over 600 have been delivered to date.

The swap-body can lift and set down different platforms in the Bundeswehr inventory without the need for additional cargo-handling equipment.

The vehicles can also carry a container via a standardized 20-foot ISO interface.