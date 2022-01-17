Bulgarian vehicles gain Guardian RWS

US Army to select next-gen rifle supplier in Q4 2022
The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.
Four of the armoured vehicles recently received by Bulgarian SOF feature the Guardian modular remote weapon station (RWS) from Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, the Spanish company announced on 12 January.
These RWSs have been installed on 4x4 armoured vehicles produced by a JV between Bulgarian manufacturer Samel 90 and UAE-based International Armored Group.
Escribano stated that it expects eight more vehicles to be equipped with Guardian in ‘the coming months’.
Guardian is designed to provide short- and medium-range defence for armoured vehicles. Based on a gyro-stabilised double-axis platform, its main armament is a Bushmaster Mk44S 30mm automatic cannon with a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Spanish MoD selected Guardian for its VCR 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle in June 2021.
Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.
Milrem Robotics will help the Italian Army to develop a clear path to how remote autonomous vehicles and architectures can generate operational advantages for troops in urban operations.
Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.
Aimpoint, an established provider of sights to many armed forces around the world, has released its newest red dot sight.