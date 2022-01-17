Bulgarian vehicles gain Guardian RWS

Bulgarian SOF armoured vehicle with Guardian RWS (centre), pictured in December 2021. (Photo: Samel-90)

Armoured vehicles for Bulgarian SOF have been enhanced with the Guardian RWS.

Four of the armoured vehicles recently received by Bulgarian SOF feature the Guardian modular remote weapon station (RWS) from Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, the Spanish company announced on 12 January.

These RWSs have been installed on 4x4 armoured vehicles produced by a JV between Bulgarian manufacturer Samel 90 and UAE-based International Armored Group.

Escribano stated that it expects eight more vehicles to be equipped with Guardian in ‘the coming months’.

Guardian is designed to provide short- and medium-range defence for armoured vehicles. Based on a gyro-stabilised double-axis platform, its main armament is a Bushmaster Mk44S 30mm automatic cannon with a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Spanish MoD selected Guardian for its VCR 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle in June 2021.