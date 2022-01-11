First batch of special forces vehicles reaches Bulgaria

Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
Bulgaria in late December 2021 received the first 45 new armoured vehicles out of 98 on order for its SOF.
The armoured tactical vehicles are made by the SAMARM JV between Bulgarian manufacturer Samel 90 and UAE-based International Armored Group.
Samel 90 expects to complete the project by the end of 2022 — 12 months ahead of the original deadline.
‘The vehicles have a large and reliable engine, they are comfortable and protected, [and] they have all the necessary technical equipment for the specific activity of the Special Forces,’ said Bulgarian Chief of Defence Adm Emil Eftimov.
‘We have given a hand to the Bulgarian defence industry,’ he added in a statement posted on the Bulgarian MoD website.
Maj Gen Yavor Mateev, chief of Bulgarian SOF, said that the best-protected vehicles will be used for counter-terrorism missions or ‘direct action’, with the more lightly armoured vehicles to be allocated for tasks requiring greater mobility.
The exact types of vehicle involved in the contract remain undisclosed, although Shephard reported in 2018 that the JV partners developed a number of APC prototypes. SAMARM is known to offer the Guardian 4x4 APC, Guardian Max light tactical vehicle and Rila MRAP vehicle, all of which are manufactured by IAG.
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Chilean manufacturer FAMAE has already developed a 70mm MLRS but it is working towards completing a full prototype of a 122mm system this year.
Proposals to meet a Slovak AFV requirement have been submitted by the Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Spanish and US governments, with a contract due to be signed by late March 2022.
BAE Systems will produce additional M109A7s and M992A3s for the US Army.
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.