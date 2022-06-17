Bulgarian T-72M upgrade makes headway

A prototype upgraded T-72M MBT for the Bulgarian Land Forces was unveiled in early June at the Hemus defence exhibition in Plovdiv.

Prototypes are still undergoing rigorous in-country tests and evaluation by the Bulgarian MoD before it approves the production phase of the programme.

A BGN69 million ($36.7 million) contract to upgrade 44 T-72Ms — in addition to three 9S743 command vehicles using the MT-LBu tracked chassis — was awarded to the local MRO company TEREM-Holding in December 2020.

Israeli company Elbit Systems is acting as a subcontractor for the delivery of upgrade kits and the completion of the integration work