Digital Battlespace
ICS showcases alternative BLoS communications
C2 in a denied SATCOM environment was successfully demonstrated by Northrop Grumman UK during a recent NATO interoperability exercise, the company announced on 15 February.
Teamed with Dstl and Thales UK in the Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXercise (CWIX) to create a simulated network environment, Northrop Grumman installed its Interoperable C4I Services ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
SIERA travels to India
Sonar calibration system from RTSYS is ordered by Bharat Electronics.
-
PREMIUM: Codan tunes into US market with business acquisition
Codan's cash buyout of a North American communications company provides new inroads into that particular market.
-
Space Force awards military GPS receiver contract to BAE Systems
Advanced receiver and semiconductor will maintain positioning, navigation, and timing in contested environments.
-
IAI grows its POP tactical payload family
MegaPOP blends high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors simultaneously.
-
USMC orders more radars
Eight additional G/ATOR systems are being acquired by the USMC on top of a full-rate production order for 30 in 2019.
-
Raytheon aids DARPA effort to improve battlefield airspace management
US company will create software and sensors for de-conflicting friendly air assets and tracking airborne platforms.