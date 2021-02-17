Digital Battlespace

ICS showcases alternative BLoS communications

17th February 2021 - 10:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

NATO experiment under UK Serapis framework tests command-and-control robustness.

C2 in a denied SATCOM environment was successfully demonstrated by Northrop Grumman UK during a recent NATO interoperability exercise, the company announced on 15 February.

Teamed with Dstl and Thales UK in the Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXercise (CWIX) to create a simulated network environment, Northrop Grumman installed its Interoperable C4I Services ...

