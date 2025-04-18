British Army defeats swarm with Thales radio frequency anti-drone system
The Thales radio frequency directed energy weapon (RFDEW) demonstrator has successfully tracked and immobilised more than 100 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a series of trials conducted by the British Army’s 106 Regiment Royal Artillery.
RFDEW uses high frequency radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside UAVs, causing them to crash or malfunction. It is designed to provide a low-cost complement to traditional missile-based air defence systems.
The system can defeat airborne targets at ranges of up to 1km and are effective against threats which cannot be jammed using electronic warfare.
It is being developed under Project
More from Land Warfare
-
Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV to collaborate on land systems
New agreement between Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV signals deepening cooperation on land systems, with potential focus on counter-UAS and mobile air defence solutions.
-
Company formed to lead Franco-German main battle tank replacement
Launched at the initiative of the French and German governments, the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) project aims to replace the German Leopard 2 and French Leclerc main battle tanks with a multi-platform ground combat system by 2040.
-
US approves $825 million sale of Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco
The 600-missiles will be used to expand the Moroccan armed forces’ short range air defence capabilities.
-
Hanwha Aerospace to jointly produce guided missiles in Poland
The joint venture between Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Group will see them locally produce CGR80 missiles for the Homar-K multiple rocket launch system, with the first batch produced by 2028.
-
BAE Systems takes another step towards restarting M777 howitzer production
The M777 155mm lightweight howitzer is in service with more than six countries and has been heavily used in Ukraine. The latest contract is part of an effort to restart the manufacture of M777 towed howitzers.
-
British Army’s commitment to L118 105mm light gun may be death knell for Light Fires Platform
The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) was running the programme for the Light Fires Platform (LFP) which was touted as the replacement for the 105mm L118 Light Gun used by the Royal Artillery (RA) regular and reserve units.