British Army defeats swarm with Thales radio frequency anti-drone system

18th April 2025 - 08:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

A team led by Thales has been developing RFDEW. (Image: Thales)

Developed by a Thales UK-led industry consortium, the demonstrator has been designed to explore the potential of radiofrequency weapons for the UK Armed Forces and is being trialled by the British Army.

The Thales radio frequency directed energy weapon (RFDEW) demonstrator has successfully tracked and immobilised more than 100 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a series of trials conducted by the British Army’s 106 Regiment Royal Artillery.

RFDEW uses high frequency radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside UAVs, causing them to crash or malfunction. It is designed to provide a low-cost complement to traditional missile-based air defence systems.

The system can defeat airborne targets at ranges of up to 1km and are effective against threats which cannot be jammed using electronic warfare.

It is being developed under Project

