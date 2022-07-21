Brazilian Army releases RfP for 8x8 armoured reconnaissance vehicles

Brazil is progressing with its plans to replace part of its ageing fleet of EE-9 Cascavels, after publishing on 20 July an RfP for the acquisition of 98 new 8x8 medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicles under the VBC Cav-MSR effort.

The army seeks a platform that can provide advanced communication systems, mobility and firepower.

Contenders must submit proposals by 21 September. The branch plans to shortlist the competitors in October and sign the contract by the end of November.

The first batch of two vehicles is expected to be delivered in January 2023, with the remaining platforms following in a