To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazilian Army releases RfP for 8x8 armoured reconnaissance vehicles

21st July 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The ageing EE-9 Cascavel is based on a 1970s design. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The Brazilian Army is seeking a platform that can provide advanced communication systems, mobility and firepower to replace part of its Cascavel fleet.

Brazil is progressing with its plans to replace part of its ageing fleet of EE-9 Cascavels, after publishing on 20 July an RfP for the acquisition of 98 new 8x8 medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicles under the VBC Cav-MSR effort.

The army seeks a platform that can provide advanced communication systems, mobility and firepower. 

Contenders must submit proposals by 21 September. The branch plans to shortlist the competitors in October and sign the contract by the end of November.

The first batch of two vehicles is expected to be delivered in January 2023, with the remaining platforms following in a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us