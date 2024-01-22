Brazilian Army plans future acquisitions under $2.4 billion SISFRON programme

The Brazilian Army unveiled details to Shephard about its acquisition plans for the 2024–27 period under the Border Monitoring System (SISFRON) programme. The service said it was interested in procuring tailored C4ISR capabilities to be deployed in diverse regions of the country.

An official spokesperson for the branch explained that the army was “seeking a high degree of complexity equipment”, and not COTS.

“Companies that win bidding processes often need a variable and extended timeframe to carry out delivery which, in most cases, makes budget execution exceed the fiscal year,” the official stressed.

Launched in 2009 and scheduled to be concluded