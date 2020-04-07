Brazil plans new vehicles for army
The Brazilian Army intends to enhance the mobility, lethality and protection of its troops, with the release of requirements for new types of vehicles and an upgrade to its Leopard MBTs.
The army specified operational, technical, logistics and industrial requirements for: an armoured utility vehicle (VBMT Rec in Portuguese); an armoured combat vehicle for Infantry (VBC Fuz); a wheeled armoured medium vehicle for reconnaissance (VBR MSR); an armoured combat vehicle (VBC CC); and VBC CC Corrente as an upgrade to the Leopards.
A spokesman for the Brazilian MoD told Shephard that these vehicle types are included in the army’s Strategic
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Roke unveils new portable EW system
Roke’s EM-Vis Deceive has been designed to be modular, open-standards based and mission configurable, and can be carried by a single soldier.
-
Australian Army advances with the implementation of countermining training
The branch entered this year in the second phase of the deployment of the FLAIM Sweeper system.
-
Need more flexibility in battle management system delivery?
Systematic’s newest solution, SitaWare BattleCloud, brings greater flexibility to combat information systems and C4ISR.
-
QinetiQ awarded contract for further work on lasers, future systems and energy weapons
Notable projects under the Weapons Sector Research Framework (WSRF) contract include the British Army determining the impact of a vehicle-mounted laser weapon on drones and testing a vehicle-mounted Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW).
-
Axe swings on US Army procurements
The US Army was undergoing a large refresh of its land vehicles but this seems to have come to a whiplash stop. Procurements have been reduced, legacy vehicles and systems are on the chopping block and even the number of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) is under threat.