Brazil plans new vehicles for army

The Brazilian Army intends to enhance the mobility, lethality and protection of its troops, with the release of requirements for new types of vehicles and an upgrade to its Leopard MBTs.

The army specified operational, technical, logistics and industrial requirements for: an armoured utility vehicle (VBMT Rec in Portuguese); an armoured combat vehicle for Infantry (VBC Fuz); a wheeled armoured medium vehicle for reconnaissance (VBR MSR); an armoured combat vehicle (VBC CC); and VBC CC Corrente as an upgrade to the Leopards.

A spokesman for the Brazilian MoD told Shephard that these vehicle types are included in the army’s Strategic