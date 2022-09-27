Brazilian Army adapts Urutu APC for urban warfare

The Brazilian Army conducted an adaptation process of a EE-11 Urutu APC in order to better prepare the vehicle to be deployed in urban warfare scenarios.

The service on 1 September announced the delivery of the modified Urutu to the 13th Mechanized Cavalry Regiment.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesman for the army’s Directorate of Manufacturing of the Department of Science and Technology explained that the platform received modifications to its engine, gearbox and wheels as well as in the braking, electric and radio systems.

It also received an obstacle removal system, which comprised the ‘installation of a hydraulically driven