Brazil to announce preliminary results of SPH tender this year

Iraq receives ex-Bulgarian T-72s and BMP-1s
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
The Brazilian Army General Staff expects to announce in 2022 the preliminary results of its 155mm Self-Propelled Wheeled Howitzer Project, in the context of a broader strategic equipment procurement programme.
Among the self-propelled howitzer (SPH) systems in contention are the Nexter Caesar and the Elbit ATMOS SPHs.
Brazil intends to procure 36 new SPHs to complement or eventually replace (if more examples will be acquired in a possible future tender) tracked artillery currently operated by the Brazilian Army.
These are 37 second-hand M109A3s, received from the Belgian Army in 1999-2001 and modernised by Sabiex International, augmented by 32 second-hand M109A5+BRs
Worth €70 million ($79.2 million), a new deal for Finland comprises GMLRS – Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.
The Brazilian Army is currently working alongside around 100 national suppliers to design and produce 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering versions of Guarani vehicle.
Ricardo is providing up to six ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.