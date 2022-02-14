Brazil to announce preliminary results of SPH tender this year

The Brazilian Army General Staff expects to announce in 2022 the preliminary results of its 155mm Self-Propelled Wheeled Howitzer Project, in the context of a broader strategic equipment procurement programme.

Among the self-propelled howitzer (SPH) systems in contention are the Nexter Caesar and the Elbit ATMOS SPHs.

Brazil intends to procure 36 new SPHs to complement or eventually replace (if more examples will be acquired in a possible future tender) tracked artillery currently operated by the Brazilian Army.

These are 37 second-hand M109A3s, received from the Belgian Army in 1999-2001 and modernised by Sabiex International, augmented by 32 second-hand M109A5+BRs