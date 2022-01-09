Philippine artillery enjoys new ATMOS sphere

A shipment of a dozen ATMOS 2000 155mm L/52 truck-mounted howitzers from Israel arrived by ship at Subic Bay in the Philippines on 28 December 2021.

Shephard viewed photos of the vehicles upon their arrival in Subic Bay, showing the howitzers mounted on MAN 6x6 truck chassis with a four-door armoured cab. Also present in the delivery were MAN support vehicles such as for ammunition resupply.

Last November, Elbit Systems posted pictures of ATMOS 2000 SPHs undergoing tests in Israel. These can now be confirmed as vehicles destined for the Philippines as the first truck-mounted SPHs for the Philippine Army, and …