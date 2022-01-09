To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippine artillery enjoys new ATMOS sphere

9th January 2022 - 02:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Army has received 12 ATMOS 2000 howitzers mounted on MAN 6x6 trucks. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

The Philippines has received its first ever self-propelled howitzers, and its first batch of light tanks is due soon too.

A shipment of a dozen ATMOS 2000 155mm L/52 truck-mounted howitzers from Israel arrived by ship at Subic Bay in the Philippines on 28 December 2021.

Shephard viewed photos of the vehicles upon their arrival in Subic Bay, showing the howitzers mounted on MAN 6x6 truck chassis with a four-door armoured cab. Also present in the delivery were MAN support vehicles such as for ammunition resupply.

Last November, Elbit Systems posted pictures of ATMOS 2000 SPHs undergoing tests in Israel. These can now be confirmed as vehicles destined for the Philippines as the first truck-mounted SPHs for the Philippine Army, and …

