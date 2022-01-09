Philippine artillery enjoys new ATMOS sphere

Lithuania receives enough Boxers for battalion-sized unit
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.
A shipment of a dozen ATMOS 2000 155mm L/52 truck-mounted howitzers from Israel arrived by ship at Subic Bay in the Philippines on 28 December 2021.
Shephard viewed photos of the vehicles upon their arrival in Subic Bay, showing the howitzers mounted on MAN 6x6 truck chassis with a four-door armoured cab. Also present in the delivery were MAN support vehicles such as for ammunition resupply.
Last November, Elbit Systems posted pictures of ATMOS 2000 SPHs undergoing tests in Israel. These can now be confirmed as vehicles destined for the Philippines as the first truck-mounted SPHs for the Philippine Army, and …
Turkish remote weapons station is adapted to fire 40mm airburst grenade.
According to the US Army, failures encountered in tests of body armour plates from one supplier will not impact deliveries in the Vital Torso Protection programme.
FZ275 becomes the latest 2.75-inch rocket to be certified with the Fletcher launcher.
The German Army will acquire 385 handheld dual-sensor EOD systems.
Elbit is to provide more UT30 MK2 turrets to Croatia.