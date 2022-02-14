To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Guarani programme expands with two new variants

14th February 2022 - 15:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Guarani is the main acquisition programme for armoured platforms in Latin America. (Photo: Brazilian MoD)

The Brazilian Army is currently working alongside around 100 national suppliers to design and produce 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering versions of Guarani vehicle.

The need to improve the mobility of its ground forces is motivating the Brazilian Army to make progress on its Guarani programme by developing new 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering variants.

A spokesperson for the Brazilian Army explained to Shephard that around 100 national suppliers are taking part in this effort, which strengthens the defence industrial base and ‘contributes to increasing its innovation capacity'.

Additionally, most of the spare parts and components for Guarani vehicles are manufactured in Brazil, in line with government policy to stimulate the development of the national defence industry and the National Defence Strategy.

The Brazilian Army spokesperson noted

