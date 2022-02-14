Guarani programme expands with two new variants

Iraq receives ex-Bulgarian T-72s and BMP-1s
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
The need to improve the mobility of its ground forces is motivating the Brazilian Army to make progress on its Guarani programme by developing new 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering variants.
A spokesperson for the Brazilian Army explained to Shephard that around 100 national suppliers are taking part in this effort, which strengthens the defence industrial base and ‘contributes to increasing its innovation capacity'.
Additionally, most of the spare parts and components for Guarani vehicles are manufactured in Brazil, in line with government policy to stimulate the development of the national defence industry and the National Defence Strategy.
The Brazilian Army spokesperson noted
Worth €70 million ($79.2 million), a new deal for Finland comprises GMLRS – Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.
Brazil plans to overhaul its self-propelled artillery capabilities with a tender for 36 howitzers; contenders include Nexter and Elbit.
Ricardo is providing up to six ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.