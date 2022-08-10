To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army receives nationally produced 155mm ammunition for the first time

10th August 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A firing test with ﻿155mm ammunition produced by Imbel. (Photo: Imbel)

155mm ammunition, manufactured by state-owned company Imbel, is intended to reduce Brazilian dependence on the variable international defence market.

Brazilian efforts to reduce dependence on the international defence market passed a milestone on 1 August, when Imbel announced the first delivery of domestically produced 155mm ammunition to the Brazilian Army.

The rounds were manufactured at the Imbel facility in Juiz de Fora and handed over to the 5th Supply Battalion in Palmeira.

The ammunition had previously undergone ballistic tests with the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras and the Army Assessment Centre to evaluate its safety, performance and lethality.

The Brazilian Army operates the M109A3 and M109A5+ 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and an acquisition programme is in progress to buy 36 wheeled SPHs with

