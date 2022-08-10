Brazilian Army receives nationally produced 155mm ammunition for the first time
Brazilian efforts to reduce dependence on the international defence market passed a milestone on 1 August, when Imbel announced the first delivery of domestically produced 155mm ammunition to the Brazilian Army.
The rounds were manufactured at the Imbel facility in Juiz de Fora and handed over to the 5th Supply Battalion in Palmeira.
The ammunition had previously undergone ballistic tests with the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras and the Army Assessment Centre to evaluate its safety, performance and lethality.
The Brazilian Army operates the M109A3 and M109A5+ 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and an acquisition programme is in progress to buy 36 wheeled SPHs with
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
General Dynamics receives Abrams tank sights contract from US Army
The US Army has awarded GDLS a contract for new Abrams tank sights.
-
USSOCOM acquires Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kit
Eolian Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK) are intended to significantly reduce risk to soldiers during mission execution. They will provide US Special Operations Command operators with the ability to connect to remote sites and personnel for face-to-face collaboration.
-
Japan mulls options for several armoured vehicle programmes
Japan's military is seeking follow-on generations of 8x8 and 4x4 armoured vehicles, and overseas designs are strong contenders.
-
Clavister awarded European Defence Fund research project for UGV technologies
Under the Convoy Operations with Manned-unManneD Systems (COMMANDS) project, Clavister will receive around €530,000 of EDF funding.