Boeing unveils Phantom Badger
Boeing has unveiled a new ground tactical vehicle designed to be internally transported in a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor to meet a US special forces’ requirement for a highly mobile, V-22 Internally Transportable Vehicle (ITV).
Unveiled to reporters for the first time at Phantom Works near St Louis on 21 May, the new ‘Phantom Badger’ vehicle has been developed using the expertise of MSI Defense Solutions, which employed vehicle technologies originally developed for NASCAR racing.
Designed by the Special Pursuits Cell at Boeing Phantom Works, the Phantom Badger is Boeing’s proposal for a US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) request for proposal
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket
Tiberius Aerospace has deep roots in the entrepreneurial high-technology Silicon Valley in the US with its owners having established or been involved with major technology companies such as Nest, Veritone, Apple and Google. The owners shifted from this world to that of defence at the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Germany and UK to work on Deep Precision Strike weapon
The weapon will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
-
International consortium bids for Spanish 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement
Rival bids are expected for Spain’s 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement, with an international consortium facing competition from major players including GDELS, Rheinmetall and the UAE’s Edge Group.
-
Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades
The procurement announcements emphasise the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s response to NATO’s call for heavier combat capabilities for land operations.